

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





Guelph Police have arrested a 58-year-old man they say was trying to saw through a hydro pole.

Officers were called to the scene around 8 p.m. on Saturday and quickly located the suspect.

The Guelph man has been charged with mischief under $5,000 and possession of break in instruments.

He was later released on a promise to appear in court in early October.

Correction: An earlier version of the story said the man was allegedly using a chainsaw, when in fact it was only stated by police that he was trying to saw through the hydro pole.