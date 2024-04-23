$50,000 reward issued for Kitchener man’s alleged killer
A $50,000 reward is being offered in a Kitchener homicide investigation.
On Tuesday, Habiton Solomon, 21, was named as one of the Bolo Program’s top 25 most-wanted fugitives in Canada.
Habiton Solomon is wanted for second-degree murder in the 2023 shooting death of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener. (Waterloo Regional Police Service/Submitted)
The Hamilton man is sixth on the list. He’s wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.
Tarnue was killed near a downtown Kitchener plaza on Aug. 13, 2023. Around 10:20 p.m., Waterloo regional police were called for reports of gunshots outside a business near Queen and Charles streets.
Officers found Tarnue with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Joshua Tarnue, 18, is being remembered as a soft spoken and generous person with a love for food. “If he could cook all my food that I had in my kitchen to feed his friends, he would, no matter how much I made noise about it,” his mother Evelyn Woart told CTV News. (Submitted)
In September, police made their first arrest in the case, charging a 19-year-old Hamilton man with manslaughter.
The next day, they announced a warrant had been issued for Solomon.
Another person, a 25-year-old Hamilton man, was charged with manslaughter in October.
Police believe up to ten people may have witnessed the fatal shooting, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them or Waterloo Regional CrimeStoppers.
Solomon is described as a Black man, 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, with a thin build, brown hair and black eyes.
He was last known to live in Hamilton, but police say he has connections to Brantford, Ottawa, Windsor, North Bay, and Huntsville.
Police say Solomon is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, police say don’t approach him, but call 911 immediately.
The Bolo Program was launched in May 2018 by the Stéphan Crétier Foundation.
This year, the program is offering a total of $1 million in rewards.
Man wanted in 2015 Erin homicide
For a third year, a suspect in a Wellington County homicide is also on the most-wanted list.
32-year-old Daniel Miguel Bourgeois is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Frederick “John” Hatch, whose body was found on Dec. 17, 2015 near the Town of Erin.
The OPP has issued a warrant for Danick Miguel Bourgeouis in connection to the 2015 murder of Frederick "John" Hatch. (Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)
Officials say the 65-year-old’s body was discovered by firefighters who were responding to a small brush fire.
He had last been seen alive the day before, 400 kilometres away, in Nepean, Ont.
OPP obtained an arrest warrant for Bourgeois in 2020.
Bourgeois is described as 5-foot-8, 148 pounds, white, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to live in St. Albert, Ont.
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to his arrest.
RCMP uncovers plot to sell drones and equipment to Libya
The RCMP says it has uncovered a plot by two men in Montreal to sell Chinese drones and military equipment to Libya illegally.
Demonstrators kicked out of Ontario legislature for disruption after failed keffiyeh vote
A group of demonstrators were kicked out of the legislature after a second NDP motion calling for unanimous consent to reverse a ban on the keffiyeh failed to pass.
Tom Mulcair: Park littered with trash after 'pilot project' is perfect symbol of Trudeau governance
Former NDP leader Tom Mulcair says that what's happening now in a trash-littered federal park in Quebec is a perfect metaphor for how the Trudeau government runs things.
Government agrees to US$138.7M settlement over FBI's botching of Larry Nassar assault allegations
The U.S. Justice Department announced a US$138.7 million settlement Tuesday with more than 100 people who accused the FBI of grossly mishandling allegations of sexual assault against Larry Nassar in 2015 and 2016, a critical time gap that allowed the sports doctor to continue to prey on victims before his arrest.
Man wanted in connection with deadly shooting in Toronto tops list of most wanted fugitives in Canada
A 35-year-old man wanted in connection with the murder of Toronto resident 29-year-old Sharmar Powell-Flowers nine months ago has topped the list of the BOLO program’s 25 most wanted fugitives across Canada, police announced Tuesday.
Doctors ask Liberal government to reconsider capital gains tax change
The Canadian Medical Association is asking the federal government to reconsider its proposed changes to capital gains taxation, arguing it will affect doctors' retirement savings.
Keeping these exotic pets is 'cruel' and 'dangerous,' Canadian animal advocates say
Canadian pet owners are finding companionship beyond dogs and cats. Tigers, alligators, scorpions and tarantulas are among some of the exotic pets they are keeping in private homes, which pose risks to public safety and animal welfare, advocates say.
Thieves use stolen forklift to rip cash machine out of U.K. bank
Police in the U.K. are searching for a group of suspects seen on video using a forklift to steal a cash machine from a bank.
'There was a lot of black smoke': Crane operator sounds alarm while trapped during highrise fire in Halifax
A tower crane operator alerted emergency crews after noticing a fire on a construction site in Halifax Tuesday morning.
