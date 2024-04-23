$50,000 reward issued for Kitchener man’s alleged killer

A $50,000 reward is being offered in a Kitchener homicide investigation.

On Tuesday, Habiton Solomon, 21, was named as one of the Bolo Program’s top 25 most-wanted fugitives in Canada.

Habiton Solomon is wanted for second-degree murder in the 2023 shooting death of Joshua Tarnue in Kitchener. (Waterloo Regional Police Service/Submitted)

The Hamilton man is sixth on the list. He’s wanted for second-degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.

Tarnue was killed near a downtown Kitchener plaza on Aug. 13, 2023. Around 10:20 p.m., Waterloo regional police were called for reports of gunshots outside a business near Queen and Charles streets.

Officers found Tarnue with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Joshua Tarnue, 18, is being remembered as a soft spoken and generous person with a love for food. “If he could cook all my food that I had in my kitchen to feed his friends, he would, no matter how much I made noise about it,” his mother Evelyn Woart told CTV News. (Submitted)

In September, police made their first arrest in the case, charging a 19-year-old Hamilton man with manslaughter.

The next day, they announced a warrant had been issued for Solomon.

Another person, a 25-year-old Hamilton man, was charged with manslaughter in October.

Police believe up to ten people may have witnessed the fatal shooting, and they’re asking anyone with information to contact them or Waterloo Regional CrimeStoppers.

Solomon is described as a Black man, 5-foot-8, 130 pounds, with a thin build, brown hair and black eyes.

He was last known to live in Hamilton, but police say he has connections to Brantford, Ottawa, Windsor, North Bay, and Huntsville.

Police say Solomon is considered armed and dangerous. If seen, police say don’t approach him, but call 911 immediately.

The Bolo Program was launched in May 2018 by the Stéphan Crétier Foundation.

This year, the program is offering a total of $1 million in rewards.

Man wanted in 2015 Erin homicide

For a third year, a suspect in a Wellington County homicide is also on the most-wanted list.

32-year-old Daniel Miguel Bourgeois is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Frederick “John” Hatch, whose body was found on Dec. 17, 2015 near the Town of Erin.

The OPP has issued a warrant for Danick Miguel Bourgeouis in connection to the 2015 murder of Frederick "John" Hatch. (Photo courtesy: Ontario Provincial Police)

Officials say the 65-year-old’s body was discovered by firefighters who were responding to a small brush fire.

He had last been seen alive the day before, 400 kilometres away, in Nepean, Ont.

OPP obtained an arrest warrant for Bourgeois in 2020.

Bourgeois is described as 5-foot-8, 148 pounds, white, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to live in St. Albert, Ont.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to his arrest.