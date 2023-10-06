Another person charged in Kitchener teen’s murder

Waterloo regional police have charged a second person with manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue.

A third man, Habiton Solomon, remains wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

Tarnue was shot and killed in the parking lot of a downtown Kitchener plaza on Aug. 13.

On Sept. 27, police made their first arrest in the case, charging a 19-year-old Hamilton man with manslaughter.

The next day, they announced a warrant had been issued for Solomon, who is wanted for second-degree murder.

In a news release Friday, police said another person, a 25-year-old from Hamilton was charged with manslaughter on Thursday.

Police have not provided information on the motive behind the killing or how the three suspects were involved.

“It’s a result of a continued investigation that’s taken place since Mr. Tarnue’s death,” Insp. Kyle Lambert told CTV News on Sept. 28. “Interviewing witnesses, collecting surveillance video and understanding that there’s more than one person involved in the death of Mr. Tarnue.”