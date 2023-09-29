'Still so many questions': Arrest in Joshua Tarnue murder case brings mixed emotions for family, friends
The family and friends of Joshua Tarnue are left with questions following new police developments in the murder case.
The 18-year-old was shot and killed in a downtown Kitchener plaza parking lot on Aug. 13. On Thursday, Waterloo regional police announced the arrest of a 19-year-old Hamilton man, while a Canada-wide warrant was issued for another 20-year-old Hamilton man.
Habiton Solomon is wanted for second degree murder in relation to Tarnue’s death. The 19-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, is charged with manslaughter.
Gapita Sarplah, a close family friend and president of the Liberian Community of Kitchener and Waterloo, is speaking on behalf of the family as they’re still coming to terms with the loss of their son and brother.
Sarplah said the new development in the case brings up a lot of mixed emotions for the people who knew Tarnue.
“In this kind of situation, you wouldn’t really say you’re relieved or happy or glad,” Sarplah said, minutes after getting off of the phone with Joshua’s mom, Evelyn.
“[Joshua’s mom] said she really doesn’t know how to feel because what she wants is justice for her son.”
With the new development in the case, Sarplah said Evelyn feels like a Band-Aid has been ripped off again.
“It’s just been a really long period of sadness. Some days she tells me ‘am I dreaming? Is this really true? Is my son really gone?’” Sarplah said.
“We’re glad that we’re getting towards something, and even though this person is still on the run and still has not been caught and someone’s been arrested which brings a little bit of relief, we’re still hurt.”
Sarplah said the family still doesn’t know the motive behind Joshua’s death.
“There are still so many questions,” Sarplah said.
“Fingers are still crossed because it’s not just about the justice, it’s also about the why. Obviously we know now that they were all young people, but why? Those are just the questions – the why, and the justice, that his mom is really hoping to get some relief from the authorities.”
In an interview Thursday, Waterloo regional police said they couldn’t disclose a motive in the murder.
“It’s part of our investigation. I wouldn’t want to get into motives at this time because, essentially, it’s part of the court process going forward and there will be court disclosure that will take place and some of that information will be relayed to the courts at the appropriate time,” Insp. Kyle Lambert said.
Lambert also thanked the members of the public who came forward, and the people who knew Joshua, for their support during the investigation.
“I want to recognize the family of Mr. Tarnue, who showed us a lot of confidence and support in the process - his mother, Evelyn, and his father, Gabriel. And I also want to recognize the Liberian community who showed a lot of support in the process,” Lambert said.
Sarplah said it’s been a very challenging time for everyone who knew Joshua since his death, but particularly his mother. Sarplah said Evelyn has been trying to strike a balance between giving police room to conduct their investigation, and calling them for updates.
“Every time you have to get information, or ask questions about a little boy being murdered, it just brings back the full memory of everything that’s happened,” Sarplah said.
“No mom wants to go through that kind of questioning.”
REMEMBERING JOSHUA
As Tarnue’s family and friends wait for more answers and arrests, they’re focusing on all of the positive memories they have of the 18-year-old.
“Joshua is going to be remembered as someone who barely said a word, but loved to cook and be with his friends,” Sarplah said.
“Those are the memories that we’re going to remember about Joshua as we go through the mourning process.”
Sarplah said Joshua’s mom, Evelyn, is hoping to open a soup kitchen in Joshua’s memory to pay tribute to her son who loved to cook and see other people happy.
“Joshua was a good kid. He wasn’t just a kid from nowhere, he was a kid from a family and a community. He was a kid who believed in making people happy,” Sarplah said.
“Joshua did not deserve this. We continue to seek justice.”
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Witness to the 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge in rapper's death
Las Vegas police have arrested a man in the deadly 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, a long-awaited break in a case that has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the hip-hop icon was gunned down on the Las Vegas Strip 27 years ago.
Tragedy in real time: The Armenian exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh
For the past five days, vehicles laden with refugees have poured into Armenia, fleeing from the crumbling enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in neighbouring Azerbaijan. In a special report for CTVNews.ca, journalist Neil Hauer recounts what it's like on the ground in Armenia.
Walking just this much more per day can lower your blood pressure: study
A new study finds walking an additional 3,000 steps per day can significantly reduce high blood pressure in older adults with hypertension.
Missouri high school teacher is put on leave after school officials discover her page on porn site
A Missouri high school teacher says she has been placed on leave after officials discovered that she was performing on a pornography website to supplement her salary.
NBA suspends Canada’s Joshua Primo for 4 games for exposing himself to women
The NBA suspended former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo on Friday for four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league.
WATCH Canada likely in 'rounding error recession,' more trouble looming: economist
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the third quarter, saying the country's GDP remains essentially unchanged. One economist says it highlights an ongoing trend of weak performance.
OPINION Don Martin: Poilievre picking wrong fights as Liberals struggle under low morale, support
As morale with Justin Trudeau's Liberals goes down the drain with the party's re-election hopes, all Pierre Poilievre needs to do to win is make sure the drain doesn’t get plugged up with doubts about his leadership, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
New York City area under state of emergency after storms flood subways, strand people in cars
A potent rush-hour rainstorm swamped the New York metropolitan area on Friday, shutting down parts of the city's subway system, flooding streets and highways, and delaying flights into LaGuardia Airport.
Restoring housing affordability will take 'years and concerted efforts' short of a housing crash: RBC report
Home ownership became slightly more affordable in the second quarter of the year in Canada but it remains 'impossibly high for many,' a new RBC report says.
London
-
Suspect flees from police after uttering death threats, prompts 'code silver' at University Hospital
It was a tense night for police and hospital workers after a Norfolk County man who fled from police after uttering death threats attended a London, Ont. hospital, prompting a code silver situation.
-
'Your tip could make a difference': Owen Sound police, OPP renew appeal to public for information in restaurateur's homicide
Nearly six weeks after a violent assault claimed the life of a beloved restauranteur in Owen Sound, Ont., police are once again appealing to the public for information that could help crack the case.
-
Outrage in Sarnia, Ont. as alleged senior attacker arrested
Sarnia police have arrested a man after a violent attack nearly three months ago left an 81-year-old senior with 'life-altering injuries.'
Windsor
-
DNA evidence helps in decade-old robbery and assault
The Windsor Police Service has charged a suspect in a decade-old robbery and assault thanks to DNA evidence.
-
Steady flow of Chatham-Kent residents take advantage of free bottled water, to spare them boiling
A boil water advisory has been in place for Tilbury and Wheatley residents since Sept. 13.
-
Do you know him? Police seek man accused of causing $3,000 damage to vehicle
Windsor police are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly caused over $3,000 in damage to a parked vehicle.
Barrie
-
Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy
The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.
-
Simcoe County Indian community leaders urge unity as Canada-India tensions rise
Community leaders in Simcoe County's Indian community are calling for unity here at home and beyond as tensions between Canada and India continue to rise.
-
Charges dropped against attempted murder suspect in Barrie catwalk shooting
The charges against a woman accused of attempted murder and discharging a firearm in a Barrie catwalk shooting earlier this year have been withdrawn.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Worker who died at Cote Gold Mine in Gogama was found unconscious
A worker who was found unconscious Friday at the Cote Gold Mine site in Gogama has died, officials said Friday.
-
Week-long search for Bracebridge man ends in tragedy
The man at the centre of a massive police search this week in Bracebridge has been found dead.
-
Critical shortage of ER doctors in North Bay
The North Bay Regional Health Centre said Friday that a critical shortage of emergency room doctors means longer wait times for less urgent cases.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trillium Line launch delayed until spring 2024
Passengers will not be boarding the Trillium Line until the spring of 2024, as construction continues on the new north-south light-rail transit line between Bayview Station and Riverside South.
-
Here's what you need to know about Ontario's minimum wage increase on Oct. 1
The lowest-paid workers in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will receive a $1.05 an hour pay bump this weekend.
-
Chamberlain Avenue to reopen to vehicles as wait continues for Percy Street bridge replacement
Champlain Avenue has been closed between Bronson Avenue and Kent Street since early August as part of the preparations for the bridge replacement.
Toronto
-
One of the last 'hold-out' properties in this midtown Toronto neighbourhood sells $1M over asking
An orphaned burgundy brick house sitting in the shadow of a midtown Toronto tower – one of the area’s last hold-out properties – sold for more than one million over asking this month.
-
Mayor of Pickering responds to councillor's 'modern-day slave' comments
The mayor of Pickering is speaking out against city councillor Lisa Robinson (Ward 1), who recently made headlines for calling herself a “modern-day slave” after having her pay suspended for one month due to bullying allegations.
-
What you need to know about Ontario's minimum wage increase on Sunday
Ontario is bumping up the province’s minimum wage to $16.55 an hour starting Sunday. Here is what you need to know about the increase.
Montreal
-
Climate protesters block traffic on Park Avenue in front of Mount Royal
Demonstrators descended on Mount Royal Park in Montreal Friday afternoon to denounce the government’s response to climate change.
-
Young Ukrainian hockey players finally get their day in a Quebec classroom
It's been a long wait, but six Ukrainian students who arrived in Quebec City to start school last month are finally in a classroom. The teenagers have been waiting for the education ministry to issue their eligibility certificates so they can study in English as they requested.
-
Indigenous daycare, Verdun schools mark Truth and Reconciliation Day
An Indigenous daycare and schools in Verdun took part in a walk Friday morning to mark the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Atlantic
-
'We are sorry': Newfoundland and Labrador makes first apology for residential schools
Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey made a solemn apology today to survivors of residential schools in southern Labrador.
-
Students, staff in N.B. work together to recognize Truth and Reconciliation Week
Melanie Doucet is doing her part to make sure her students are well-educated and fully engaged for Truth and Reconciliation Week.
-
N.S. students plant orange flags on the site of former residential school ahead of Truth and Reconciliation Day
More than 500 students from four schools joined the Sipekne’katik community to place orange flags in the shape of a heart on the site of the former Shubenacadie Residential School.
Winnipeg
-
Woman pleads guilty to handing out cannabis gummies on Halloween
A Winnipeg woman has pleaded guilty to handing out cannabis gummies to kids last Halloween.
-
Teenager abducted at knifepoint and sexually assaulted: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a teenage girl was abducted and sexually assaulted on Sunday evening.
-
Manitoba reporting $270M surplus for end of fiscal year
Manitoba finance officials are reporting a $270 million surplus for the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
Calgary
-
Survey suggests 4 in 10 Albertans will skip COVID-19, flu vaccinations this fall
New survey data is projecting that fewer Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for immunizations this fall, suggesting that "vaccine fatigue" is stronger than ever in the province.
-
Banff encouraging residents to remove fruit trees after dining grizzly bluff charges people
The Town of Banff is urging residents to remove their fruit trees after reports a grizzly dining on crab apples in residential yards began bluff charging people.
-
Biosand Filter, a life-saving invention from Calgarian David Manz, turns 30
The Biosand Filter is celebrating thirty years of providing clean drinking water to communities in the developing world.
Edmonton
-
Driving 97 km/h over speed limit results in charge for driver: RCMP
An Alberta driver was ticketed for going 97 kilometres over the speed limit, police say.
-
After 40 years, Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Planetarium reopens
Edmonton's Queen Elizabeth Planetarium is open again after years of restoration work.
-
2 arrested after kidnapping at gunpoint in Lloydminster: police
Two men who were described as "armed and dangerous" by police have been arrested.
Vancouver
-
Housing minister gives outline of new legislation to tackle B.C. housing crisis
Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says the province will be tabling more than 12 new pieces of legislation this fall in an attempt to tackle B.C.'s housing crisis.
-
B.C. RCMP officer who shot man after being bear sprayed won’t face criminal charges
An officer who shot a man in the booking area of the Prince George RCMP detachment last year will not face criminal charges, according to B.C.'s police watchdog.
-
Suspect 'possibly missing a tooth' sought after Kamloops break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kamloops are searching for a suspect who may be missing a tooth after an early morning break-in earlier this week.