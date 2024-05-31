CTV News Kitchener recognized for continuing coverage of ongoing murder investigation
CTV News Kitchener has received an award for their ongoing coverage of the murder of a young man.
The family and friends of 18-year-old Joshua Tarnue are still searching for answers after he was shot and killed in a downtown Kitchener plaza in August 2023.
The Radio Television Digital News Association announced the International Region Edward R. Murrow Award in the small market television category for CTV Kitchener’s continuing coverage of this story.
Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories.
Story background
One person, a 19-year-old Hamilton man, was arrested as part of the investigation into Tarnue’s death, the family still doesn’t know what motivated the killing.
“There are still so many questions,” family friend Gapita Sarplah told CTV News Kitchener in September following the arrest.
“Fingers are still crossed because it’s not just about the justice, it’s also about the why. Obviously we know now that they were all young people, but why? Those are just the questions – the why, and the justice, that his mom is really hoping to get some relief from the authorities.”
Joshua Tarnue, 18, has been identified by family members as the victim of a fatal shooting in downtown Kitchener on Sunday Aug. 13, 2023. (Submitted)
Waterloo regional police have also declined to speak on the reason behind the murder.
“It’s part of our investigation. I wouldn’t want to get into motives at this time because, essentially, it’s part of the court process going forward and there will be court disclosure that will take place and some of that information will be relayed to the courts at the appropriate time,” Insp. Kyle Lambert said.
On Friday afternoon, Hamilton police announced they had arrested another man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in connection with the case.
After months of searching, 21-year-old Habiton Solomon was arrested during a criminal investigation in downtown Hamilton.
Hamilton police said officers, unaware that Solomon was a wanted man, tried to arrest him before he fled.
Police chased him and he was arrested.
It comes only days after the Bolo program, an organization dedicated to finding Canada’s most wanted people, put up a billboard along Highway 7 near Breslau in hopes of finding Solomon.
In a post on social media, the Bolo Program wrote, “𝗠𝗥. 𝗦𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗠𝗢𝗡: You've been looking over your shoulder since last fall. This can't be pleasant. It's not easy to evade arrest; you're actively wanted for second-degree murder by [Waterloo Regional Police Service]. You're also wanted by [Hamilton Police Service]. On April 23, 2024, we announced you were the new #6 of our Top 25 of Canada's Most Wanted. In cooperation with [Waterloo Crime Stoppers], we also announced a reward of up to $50,000 for any information leading to your arrest. Today, we're taking further actions that won't ease your neck pain; you're going to see your face on billboards, social media, etc. And the entire community will actively be on the lookout for you. Our message is clear and simple: grab the phone, call a lawyer, and make arrangements to turn yourself in.”
Habiton Solomon, 20, from Hamilton is wanted for second-degree murder in connection to a shooting in Kitchener on Aug. 13. (Submitted/Waterloo Regional Police Service)
In the meantime, Tarnue’s family is trying to focus on the positive impact he had on their lives.
Sarplah told CTV News Tarnue’s mother is hoping to open a soup kitchen in his memory to pay tribute to him.
