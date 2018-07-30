

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





A Milton man is being hailed a hero after rescuing one of the two men involved in a boating incident on Bellwood Lake Sunday.

Police say if it wasn’t for Andrew Romanchuk-Sabat there could have been two recovery missions underway after yesterday’s incident.

Police say that four people were out boating on the lake when two brothers fell into the water and were in distress.

Romanchuk-Sabat said he saw the men struggling in the water while on a boat ride with family and friends.

“We were just literally going for a cruise in the boat,” he said.

But when they noticed someone in distress in the water, they circled their boat back and Romanchuk-Sabat immediately jumped into action.

“I guess it was instinctual. There wasn't really a second thought,” he said.

Romanchuk-Sabat was able to rescue one of the brothers, but unfortunately the second brother had disappeared under the water.

Officials recovered the body of 31-year-old Sathees Gnanenthiran of Mississauga early Monday afternoon.

Romanchuk-Sabat is an infantry officer with the Canadian Armed Forces and says his quick thinking and military training likely caused him to act on instinct.

“I don't like to call myself a hero, I just did my best.” said Romanchuk-Sabat.

With reporting by CTV's Christina Succi.