A 31-year-old Brampton man is missing after two brothers fell out of a boat on Belwood Lake Sunday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police Search and Rescue team are on scene and will begin their recovery mission Monday at day break.

Wellington County will also have their boats out in the morning, and Centre Wellington Fire will be there to assist in the search.

Centre Wellington Fire officials had about 25 firefighters working in three boats searching the water Sunday afternoon.

Police say that four people were out boating when the two brothers fell into the water and were in distress.

The man that made it back onto the boat was taken to hospital in Fergus with non-life threating injuries.

Police say that they are in the early stages of their investigation.

The search was launched out of the Highland Pines Campground on Country Road 19.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

The investigation is ongoing, more details will be provided as they become avalible.