KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in Kitchener’s south west end Sunday morning.

When police arrived at a home on Windale Crescent just after 4 a.m. they say one man was found dead.

Two other males were also located with non-life threating injuries.

The Major Crime Unit and the Forensic Identification team are now working alongside detectives.

It is believed that those involved knew each other and that the shooting was targeted.

There will be an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the crime or has related information is asked to contact the Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-570-9777 or Crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.