Man facing impaired charges accused of ramming cruiser trying to flee police
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, September 21, 2019 12:15PM EDT
A 19-year-old male facing impaired driving charges is said to have rammed a police cruiser while attempting to get away from officers.
Guelph Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Saturday just after midnight in the area of Hands Drive and Latenda Place.
The driver reportedly attempted to flee from police and heavily damaged a cruiser in the process.
Officials say the vehicle was stopped and a Taser-like weapon was deployed while arresting the man.
No injuries were reported from the incident.
A Cambridge man has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous driving, and flight from police.
He has also been charged under the Highway Traffic Act as a novice and young driver with blood alcohol above zero.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.