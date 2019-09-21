

Chris Thomson, CTV Kitchener





A 19-year-old male facing impaired driving charges is said to have rammed a police cruiser while attempting to get away from officers.

Guelph Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Saturday just after midnight in the area of Hands Drive and Latenda Place.

The driver reportedly attempted to flee from police and heavily damaged a cruiser in the process.

Officials say the vehicle was stopped and a Taser-like weapon was deployed while arresting the man.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

A Cambridge man has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous driving, and flight from police.

He has also been charged under the Highway Traffic Act as a novice and young driver with blood alcohol above zero.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 1.