FERGUS -- A North Perth man is facing several charges, including assault and robbery, after an incident in Fergus on Friday evening.

Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened at a home on Forfar Street East at around 4:30 p.m.

Officers responded after reports that a man living at the home had been injured by an unknown suspect, according to police.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and he was later released from hospital.

A police forensics vehicle was seen parked in front of a home following the incident.

In a news release, police say that 18-year-old Nathan Gene "Sterling" Didomizio was arrested as a result of an investigation.

Didomizio has been charged with assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose contrary to the criminal code.

He’s set to appear in court on July 28 to answer to the charges.

None of these allegations have been proven in court.