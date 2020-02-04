KITCHENER -- A Stratford man has been charged with attempted murder after a hit-and-run in a convenience store parking lot.

The Stratford Police Service says it happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 30.

That's when two victims, a 35-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, cross paths with a 29-year-old Stratford man inside the 7-Eleven on Erie Street.

When they left the store, they saw the man sitting in a black pickup truck in the parking lot.

Police say they went behind the store when they heard the truck accelerate. It allegedly turned the corner and drove toward them at a high speed.

The woman was able to get out of the way, but the man was hit and critically injured.

Officers say that the driver of the vehicle immediately fled the scene.

The victim was treated and brought to Stratford General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a London, Ont. hospital. Police say he is now stable and is expected to survive.

Police say they arrested and charged Daniel Hamm, 29, with attempted murder and failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm.

He was held in custody until his bail hearing on Monday. Police say he was released from custody with a number of court-imposed conditions.

It's not clear what led to the hit-and-run or whether the victims and the accused are known to each other.