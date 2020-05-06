KITCHENER -- Adam De-Gannes, the man charged with manslaughter in the death of Bradley Pogue, has been denied bail.

A judge delivered the decision Wednesday during a remote court session.

De-Gannes is one of three people facing charges for Pogue’s death.

The 24-year-old was shot in a parking lot, on Christopher Drive in Cambridge, in November 2018.

His mother, Hayley Schultz, was worried De-Gannes would be released while waiting for his trial to start.

The hearing was held remotely due to COVID-19 and she wasn’t able to attend or listen in on the decision.

“The last two hours were the longest two hours,” says Schultz. “Waiting, anticipation, especially with the chances of the virus. I thought he would get out and it would be very strict bail conditions.”

She’s relieved De-Gannes will remain behind bars.

“I’m very, very, very thankful,” she says. “Not matter what, families need to be kept involved with everything. We don’t just forget about this. This lasts a lifetime.”

A spokesperson from the Ministry of the Attorney General says they’re still working on ways to expand public access to court proceedings, including "operational and technical requirements.”

Schultz says it’s important that the families of victims are included in the process.

She’s now preparing for the case to make its way through the courts.

“I will fight forever for justice for my son who was taken,” she says. “He didn’t get a second chance, he didn’t get freedom. He didn’t get anything.”

De-Gannes has another court date in two weeks, which will also be made via video.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, he’s also facing weapons and drug charges.

The judge-only trial is scheduled to start in January 2021.