Man charged in Elmira crash that killed bicyclist

One person has died after a crash on Arthur Street North in Woolwich Township. (CTV Kitchener/Terry Kelly) One person has died after a crash on Arthur Street North in Woolwich Township. (CTV Kitchener/Terry Kelly)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver