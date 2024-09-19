Brantford police officer charged with obstructing justice

A police officer in Brantford has been charged with obstructing justice.

The Brantford Police Service did not share their name, only that they are a five-year member for the force.

The charge stems from the officer’s conduct on Sept. 21, 2022.

They were then suspended from duty on Oct. 28, 2022.

Following an investigation, the officer was charged on March 8, 2023.

“This alleged incident is not reflective of the values of the Brantford Police Service,” a media release stated. “At the core of the Brantford Police Service is a team of dedicated sworn and civilian members who provide professional service to our community and demonstrate a strong moral compass based on trust, dignity and respect.”

A court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2024.

Police said the officer’s suspension will continue until the criminal process has concluded.