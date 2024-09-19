City of Cambridge is changing the way public notices are delivered
The City of Cambridge is introducing a new colour-coded system for public notices that it hopes will provide residents with clearer communication.
The template was approved by city council and is expected roll out in January 2025.
Instead of a letter mailed and addressed to the registered property owner, the city will send a colour-coded postcard-style mailer or place door hanger at the home.
“This will help make sure occupants and tenants, not just landlords, are aware of any changes that might affect them - such as construction work on their road,” a news release from the city explained.
The colour codes are:
- Red – Emergency related door hanger notices of high priority and time sensitivity, where there is a risk to public safety.
- Yellow – Notices related to construction work, including road work, local improvements, water/wastewater work.
- Green – Notices related to forestry matters, including tree trimming and planting.
- Light Blue – Planning related notices, including heritage matters.
- Dark Blue – Notices related to general City of Cambridge matters where notice is required, such as elections.
Each notice will also have a QR code that link to the city’s website for more information.
“I’m looking forward to hearing feedback from the public about
Kitchener Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau to name Anita Anand transport minister after Pablo Rodriguez quits cabinet
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE PM Trudeau to name Anita Anand transport minister after Pablo Rodriguez quits cabinet
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is tapping Treasury Board President Anita Anand to take on additional duties as Canada's minister of transport.
BREAKING Canadian women among those who allege Harrods boss sexually abused them
CTV News has learned there are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.
Most Canadians want fewer immigrants in 2025: Nanos survey
A majority of Canadians say we should accept fewer immigrants in 2025, with nearly three-quarters saying immigration should be reduced until housing becomes more affordable, according to a Nanos survey for CTV News.
Francois Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is calling on the Bloc Quebecois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
Influencer couple denies leaving kids alone on cruise
For most people, dinner on a cruise ship is a time to relax. But when influencer couple Abby and Matt Howard decided to kick back with a dinner à deux, they ended up kicking up a storm.
University of Ottawa antisemitism advisor resigns over post celebrating pager explosions in Lebanon
The University of Ottawa's special advisor on antisemitism says he has resigned following posts he made on social media celebrating the pager explosions in Lebanon this week.
Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices as both sides trade strikes
The leader of Hezbollah vowed to keep up daily strikes on Israel despite this week's mass bombing attack on its communication devices, and said Israelis displaced by the fighting from homes near the Lebanon border would not be able to return until the war in Gaza ends.
Nearly 138,000 beds in U.S., Canada recalled after reports of them breaking or collapsing during use
Nearly 138,000 platform beds sold at major retailers including Amazon and Walmart are being recalled across the U.S. and Canada because they can collapse, posing fall and injury risks.
Health Canada approves updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
An updated version of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Canada's health agency.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.