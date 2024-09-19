City of Cambridge is changing the way public notices are delivered

The City of Cambridge is introducing a new colour-coded system for public notices that it hopes will provide residents with clearer communication.

The template was approved by city council and is expected roll out in January 2025.

Instead of a letter mailed and addressed to the registered property owner, the city will send a colour-coded postcard-style mailer or place door hanger at the home.

“This will help make sure occupants and tenants, not just landlords, are aware of any changes that might affect them - such as construction work on their road,” a news release from the city explained.

The colour codes are:

Red – Emergency related door hanger notices of high priority and time sensitivity, where there is a risk to public safety.

Yellow – Notices related to construction work, including road work, local improvements, water/wastewater work.

Green – Notices related to forestry matters, including tree trimming and planting.

Light Blue – Planning related notices, including heritage matters.

Dark Blue – Notices related to general City of Cambridge matters where notice is required, such as elections.

Each notice will also have a QR code that link to the city’s website for more information.

“I’m looking forward to hearing feedback from the public about