Man assaulted with baseball bat during robbery in Kitchener

A man was taken to hospital Tuesday night after three males assaulted him with a baseball bat, according to the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS).

A news release from WRPS indicates, in addition to assaulting the man, three suspects also robbed the victim.

Police were called at approximately 10 p.m. on July 12 to the area of Charles Street East and Eby Street in Kitchener.

According to police, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police described the first suspect as a 5-foot-5 white male wearing a black baseball cap and a blue sweater.

The second suspect is described as a white male with a large build.

The third suspect is described as a white male and approximately 6-foot-1.