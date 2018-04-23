

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man has been arrested in connection with two sexual assaults, including one in which a woman reported being dragged to a parking lot and sexually assaulted by a stranger.

Waterloo Regional Police say the 28-year-old man is facing charges including aggravated sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance, forcible confinement, uttering threats and sexual assault.

The charges related to two separate incidents.

One incident is alleged to have happened early on the morning of April 15. According to police, a woman was walking near King and Union streets in Waterloo when a man approached her from behind, dragged her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her, causing serious injuries.

The man is also facing charges for an attack on a woman alleged to have happened early Saturday morning at a residence on Jackson Avenue in Kitchener. That incident also ended with a woman being taken to hospital.

Police say they are looking into whether the man may be responsible for any other sexual assaults.