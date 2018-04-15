

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was assaulted in Kitchener.

Police say they responded to reports of an assault around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.

They say around 3 a.m. a woman was walking southbound on King Street South near Union Street, when she was approached from behind by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her.

The man was last seen after the assault walking northbound on King Street.

The woman was treated and released from hospital.

Police say the man is described as having light brown skin, between 19-25 years-old with short black hair in possible corn rows.

He was wearing a silver chain, black leather jacket, black t-shirt and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.