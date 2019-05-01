

CTV Kitchener





An arrest has been made after a man suffered minor injuries following another shooting in downtown Preston.

Police responded to a parking on King Street East near Dolph Street at around 2 a.m. for a disturbance.

After more investigation, police found that a man had a gunshot wound as a result of the incident. Police say he suffered minor injuries.

This incident happened just blocks away from the parking lot where 58-year-old Helen Schaller was murdered two weeks ago.

It's not clear whether these incidents are related, and police have said that Schaller's murder was not a targeted incident.

This investigation is ongoing. Poliec announced on Wednesday evening that they had arrested a suspect in connection to this incident.

Matthew Boivin, 33, was arrested on May 1. Police had previously said that he was considered armed and dangerous.

He's facing a number of charges, including discharging a pistol with the intent to danger life, unauthorized possession of a firearm and using a firearm while committing an offence.

Boivin is also facing several charges in relation to an incident that happened on April 28. Those charges include sexual assault, robbery and several other firearms-related charges.

Police are asking anyone with information in regards to this incident to call police.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.