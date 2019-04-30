Featured
Armed, dangerous man arrested by police
Matthew Boivin, 33, is wanted on a number of criminal charges. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 10:53AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 1, 2019 4:45PM EDT
A Kitchener man considered armed and dangerous by police has been arrested.
Matthew Boivin, 33, was wanted on a number of criminal charges.
These include assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation, flight from police and breach of probation.
The charges are reportedly in connection to a number of recent incidents. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, police announced that Boivin had been brought into police custody.
Regional police thanked the public for its assistance in locating him.