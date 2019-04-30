

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener man considered armed and dangerous by police has been arrested.

Matthew Boivin, 33, was wanted on a number of criminal charges.

These include assault causing bodily harm, dangerous operation, flight from police and breach of probation.

The charges are reportedly in connection to a number of recent incidents. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police announced that Boivin had been brought into police custody.

Regional police thanked the public for its assistance in locating him.