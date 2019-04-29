

CTV Kitchener





The death of Helen Schaller is believed to be the result of an altercation in a parking lot, police say.

That’s where she was shot multiple times almost two weeks ago in what police called an untargeted incident. She died in hospital as a result of those injuries.

WATCH: Husband remembers wife killed in shooting

Over the weekend, police were attempting to arrest a suspect in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Savage Drive.

He was wanted on a number of outstanding criminal charges and was a suspect in Schaller’s death.

An Emergency Response Team was preparing to conduct a “high-risk takedown” when the Cambridge man, 39, was found in a wooded area with what police believed was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

On Sunday, he died from his injuries. The province's Special Investigations Unit says it is not releasing the man's name at the request of his family.

Police say they are not looking for any more suspects in connection to her death.

They will not provide any further information because the Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate.