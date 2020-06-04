WATERLOO -- Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with a shooting on Fairway Road in Kitchener almost one year ago.

Police first received reports of multiple gunshots around 5:30 p.m. on June 24, 2019 at a plaza near Wilson Avenue.

Police say three people were found at the scene with injuries, while the suspect fled before officers arrived.

In a news release Thursday, police say they have arrested a Lambton County man in connection to the shooting.

He is facing a number of charges, including three counts of aggravated assaulted, careless use of a firearm, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, and unauthorized possession.

Police say a male victim was found at the scene and taken to hospital in critical condition. He has since been released, but received life-altering injuries in the incident.

The male victim was known to the accused, according to officials.

Police say he was involved in an altercation with two other men, which escalated and resulted in the accused firing multiple rounds.

Two female bystanders were also reportedly hit in the gunfire, taken to hospital, and later released with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Kitchener court on Friday.

Waterloo Regional Police are not looking for additional suspects, but ask that anyone who may have witnessd the incident to contact them.