One person was airlifted to a trauma centre after a reported shooting at a Kitchener shopping plaza.

A total of three people were injured, one seriously, but police have not confirmed whether any were shot.

Police say they received multiple calls from people who heard gunshots at 500 Fairway Road, near Wilson, around 5:40 p.m.

Witnesses in the ares say they saw a man lying on the ground in the plaza.

Just before 6:30 p.m. another person was seen on a stretcher being put into an ambulance.

One person who lives in an apartments building behind the plaza captured video of police hopping a fence and searching along the LRT tracks with a canine unit.

Police have not confirmed whether they have anyone in custody.

"Detectives are on scene and we are canvassing the area and collecting evidence with our forensic unit," says Cst. Andre Johnson. "I don't have information in regards to suspects but it is early and officers are on scene."

The reason for the shooting is also unclear.

"I can't confirm that this is a targeted incident or not," says Cst. Johnson. "We encourage the public to be vigilant and report to police. We believe there will be multiple witnesses. We're asking people to contact police or Crime Stoppers."

Police say they're also concerned that this happened during a busy time of day when many people would have been in the area.