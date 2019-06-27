

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police have released security video footage of a man they want to identify in connection to Monday’s shooting at a Kitchener shopping plaza.

They say three men were involved in an altercation around 5:40 p.m. in the area of Fairway Road South and Wilson Avenue.

That’s when a fourth man fired multiple shots, injuring one man and two women.

One of the victims, who family has identified as 32-year-old Hewa Waledkhani of Kitchener, was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

They told CTV News Tuesday that at least one bullet hit Waledkhani’s shoulder and “he cannot move his legs yet.”

There has been no update on his condition.

Police say the two women who were shot were innocent bystanders.

One remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the other received medical treatment and has since been released.

Police are still working to identify the shooter who was last seen running behind the plaza and along the LRT tracks.

Shortly after arriving on scene officers and a canine unit could be seen searching the area.

Investigators have now released a short security video of the shooting suspect.

Looking to identify the individual in this video in connection to a shooting incident that occurred June 24 in the area of Fairway Rd. S. and Wilson Ave. in Kitchener. Call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8666 or @WaterlooCrime with any information. https://t.co/NDNh05CaQg pic.twitter.com/uclmTShAgt — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) June 27, 2019

He’s described as a black man, wearing black casual pants, a black hoodie, white socks and a red gym bag.

They’re asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but have not yet spoken to officers, to give police a call at 519-570-9777, ext. 8666 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

"Anyone with information in regards to the suspect, we are asking they do not approach but contact police immediately," said Cst. Andre Johnson.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation and it’s not known if the men knew each other.