

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police say they’re still searching for a man involved in Monday’s shooting at a busy Kitchener shopping plaza.

Through their investigation it was determined that an altercation broke out between three men around 5:40 p.m. at 500 Fairway Road, near Wilson Avenue.

A fourth man then fired multiple shots, hitting one man and two women.

Police say the women were innocent bystanders.

The shooter was last seen running behind the plaza and across the LRT tracks.

A resident in one of the apartment building beside those tracks captured video of officers and a canine unit searching for the shooter.

The suspect is described as black, wearing black casual pants, a black hoodie, white socks and a red backpack.

"Anyone with information in regards to the suspect, we are asking they do not approach but contact police immediately," says Cst. Andre Johnson.

The man who was shot was airlifted to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

A family member has identified him as Hewa Waledkhani, 32, of Kitchener.

Gondi Rashid says one bullet was in his shoulder and "missed his heart."

"The lower body, right now... he cannot move his legs yet."

Rashid says he doesn't know why Waledkhani was at the plaza but thinks he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He was never a person to get into trouble or be around trouble," he says. "I was shocked, everybody was shocked to see him going through this."

One of the woman who was hurt remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The other woman received medical treatment and has now been released from hospital.

Waterloo Regional Police say it's unclear whether the men and the shooter knew each other.

They have also released a security image of a man wanted in connection to the shooting.

The manager of one the stores in the plaza says he hopes the incident doesn't scare away customers.

"I'm worried about sales," says Michael Fuendling of WarHammer. "Is it going to affect the people coming in and wanting to shop at my store?"

Police are continuing to investigate the incident and are canvassing for more witnesses and information.