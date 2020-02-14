BRANTFORD -- A man wanted in connection to a Hamilton shooting has been arrested following a lengthy negotiation that shut down part of a Brantford neighbourhood.

Tactical officers arrived on scene at Blackfriar Lane Friday morning. The area between Yeoman Drive and Dundsdon Street as well as Christie Lane was shut down.

BPS and HPS are currently still actively investigating in the Brier Park area. Some roads will remain closed to vehicle and foot traffic until further notice. Updates will be provided as soon as possible. — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) February 14, 2020

Area schools were placed into hold and secure as a precaution.

Hamilton Police were assisted by police from Waterloo Region, Niagara, and Brantford executing an arrest warrant.

Jamie Dryden was taken into custody before midnight and returned to Hamilton.

HPS has arrested Jamie Dryden after a two-week investigation following a shooting on Ottawa St in #HamOnt. Dryden was safely arrested in #Brantford after a lengthy negotiation. Thanks to our neighbouring police services for their support. Read more: https://t.co/OIjQ4XpA8c — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 15, 2020

Brantford Police confirmed just before 11 a.m. on Saturday that roads had reopened.

BPS would like to thank residents in the Brier Park area for their cooperation and understanding. Roads have now been reopened. — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) February 15, 2020

Resident Rick Johnston says he was told Friday by police to start looking for another place to go for the night even though his dog was still in the house.

“My concern was the dog more than anything,” he said. “It’s like leaving a family member behind. It’s difficult."

He adds that his Valentine’s Day plans had to be changed as well.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Johnston. “I had to go to the florist and tell them to hang on to flowers for another day.”

Hamilton Police first responded to a report of a suspicious male around 10 a.m. on Jan. 31. They say that when officers pursued the suspect, he brandished a firearm and fired multiple gunshots at them.

The suspect then positioned a woman in between him and officers once they caught up to him to deter his arrest, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing. Hamilton Police say they anticipate more charges to come.