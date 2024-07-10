Man arrested after breaking into Guelph home while woman and children sleep: police

Guelph Police have arrested a man after a home was broken into while a woman and her children were sleeping inside.

Officers were called to the area of College Avenue West and Scottsdale Drive on June 10. They said the woman’s purse was stolen during the break-in and her debit and credit cards were used to make 11 purchases worth more than $1,100.

Investigators found the wanted man downtown just after noon on Tuesday and arrested him.

The 30-year-old was arrested and investigators said he had a spring-assisted knife and two stolen cheques on him at the time.

He has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, using a stolen credit card, possession of a prohibited weapon, two counts of possessing stolen property and three counts of breaching a probation order.