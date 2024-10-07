Kitchener soccer club headed to U-15 national championships
A Kitchener soccer team is preparing to face off against the best clubs in the country.
Kitchener TFC clinched a spot in the Canada Soccer U-15 Cup, featuring the 12 best teams in Canada.
Team captain Hunter van den Akker scored the game-winning goal in Kitchener TFC’s 2-1 win over Guelph, to punch their ticket.
“It’s amazing,” van den Akker told CTV News. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Not many people get to do this.”
The club had a shot at the provincial title in September, but fell short with a 3-0 loss to Burlington Force Prospects.
“We’ve worked hard. Every single one of us has contributed in a way, shape or form,” team center-back Tyson Duberry said. “I think we should all be happy for ourselves.”
Kitchener TFC is looking to become the first Ontario club to win the U-15 National title since 2018.
The club kicks off round robin play Wednesday when they take on PEI FC.
Knockout rounds begin Saturday.
Tournament schedule, results, and other information can be found here.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm. Florida orders evacuations
Hurricane Milton strengthens into a Category 5 storm off Mexico and threatens Florida, forecasters say.
'Selfish billionaire': Chip Wilson's mansion vandalized after political sign erected outside
Days after a political sign was erected outside Chip Wilson's Vancouver mansion, the waterfront property has been vandalized with graffiti.
Cissy Houston, Whitney Houston's mother and a Grammy-winning singer, dies at 91
Cissy Houston, the mother of the late Whitney Houston and a two-time Grammy winner who performed alongside superstar musicians like Elvis Presley, and Aretha Franklin, has died. She was 91.
Two people injured in apparent road rage incident, shooting in Toronto
Two people are in hospital after they were chased and shot at in what appears to be an act of road rage before eventually flipping their car while trying to escape, police say.
Canadian soldier wins compensation for cancer linked to burn pits after Veterans Affairs denied claim
A Canadian soldier who was exposed to toxic chemicals from burn pits while serving in Afghanistan has been awarded full medical compensation for testicular cancer after Veterans Affairs initially denied his claim.
Sammy Basso, longest living survivor of rare rapid-aging disease progeria, dies at 28
Sammy Basso, who was the longest living survivor of the rare genetic disease progeria, has died at the age of 28, the Italian Progeria Association said on Sunday.
A Canadian woman was recently diagnosed with scurvy. Here are the factors tied to the disease
Scurvy is not just an archaic diagnosis of 18th-century seafarers and doctors should watch for possible cases, according to researchers following a recent case.
Canadian leaders, demonstrators hold events on anniversary of Oct. 7 attack
Ceremonies, events and protests are being held across Canada today to mark the anniversary of a Hamas attack on Israel that triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.
Who will end the debate? Political gridlock continues in the House of Commons
Federal political parties appear to be locked in a game of chicken over a debate that has stalled almost all business in the House of Commons.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.