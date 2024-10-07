Kitchener soccer club headed to U-15 national championships

A Kitchener soccer team is preparing to face off against the best clubs in the country.

Kitchener TFC clinched a spot in the Canada Soccer U-15 Cup, featuring the 12 best teams in Canada.

Team captain Hunter van den Akker scored the game-winning goal in Kitchener TFC’s 2-1 win over Guelph, to punch their ticket.

“It’s amazing,” van den Akker told CTV News. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Not many people get to do this.”

The club had a shot at the provincial title in September, but fell short with a 3-0 loss to Burlington Force Prospects.

“We’ve worked hard. Every single one of us has contributed in a way, shape or form,” team center-back Tyson Duberry said. “I think we should all be happy for ourselves.”

Kitchener TFC is looking to become the first Ontario club to win the U-15 National title since 2018.

The club kicks off round robin play Wednesday when they take on PEI FC.

Knockout rounds begin Saturday.

Tournament schedule, results, and other information can be found here.