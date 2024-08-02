Man arrested after barricading himself in Kitchener home: WRPS

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a Kitchener residence.

At around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, officers went to an address on Kestrel Street “for a male who was contravening a judicial order.”

Police said he barricaded himself in the home and refused to comply with officers.

“Due to safety concerns for the male, officers entered the residence and arrested the male,” police said in a media release.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A 20-year-old man has been charged with three counts of breaching a conditional sentence order.

Kestrel Street was closed for several hours for the investigation but has reopened.

Police said there are no concerns for public safety.