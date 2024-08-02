Man arrested after barricading himself in Kitchener home: WRPS
Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man after he barricaded himself in a Kitchener residence.
At around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, officers went to an address on Kestrel Street “for a male who was contravening a judicial order.”
Police said he barricaded himself in the home and refused to comply with officers.
“Due to safety concerns for the male, officers entered the residence and arrested the male,” police said in a media release.
There were no reports of any injuries.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with three counts of breaching a conditional sentence order.
Kestrel Street was closed for several hours for the investigation but has reopened.
Police said there are no concerns for public safety.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Overwhelmed by heat? The culprit may be in your medicine cabinet
When Adelaide Saywell posted on TikTok last month advising people who take SSRIs, a commonly-prescribed antidepressant, to take extra care in the heat, it went viral and sparked a deluge of comments.
Opinion Royal retreat: Who's in and who's out at Balmoral Castle this summer?
Balmoral Castle, nestled in the heart of Scotland's picturesque Aberdeenshire, has long been a cherished retreat for the Royal Family, is being open to the public for the first time in history. CTV's royal commentator Afua Hagan looks at the history of this storied retreat as well as royals who will -- and won't -- make an appearance there this summer.
Scientists reveal new details about 'screaming' Egyptian mummy's life and death
Fascinated by the 'screaming woman' who died 3,500 years ago, researchers used CT scans other techniques to understand what might have caused her striking expression.
Planning to rent a car, house or pool through an app? Here's what you should know
Experts say the flexibility offered by popular peer-to-peer marketplace apps comes with risks.
This Canadian-developed treatment could be a game changer for the most aggressive form of brain cancer
A group of Canadian and American scientists has developed a method for treating the most aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma, using patients' own immune system cells.
B.C. man takes public transit all the way to Mexico
William Hui did not cheat. He set his own rules and then planned his route carefully, determined to make it all the way to Tijuana without flying or using Greyhound and Amtrak.
Costco's 'Apocalypse Dinner Kit' has a shelf life of 25 years. What is it?
Canadians looking to stock up on food for an emergency can order ready-made tubs from Costco online.
As India ages, a secret shame emerges: Elders abandoned by their children
India is a country known for revering its elderly, but a secret shame is emerging there: A burgeoning population of older people abandoned by their own families.
Canadians urged to leave Lebanon as flights cancelled amid growing tensions
Lara Salameh is one of the 21,399 Canadians registered as being in Lebanon, a country the Canadian government is urging its citizens to leave. The government says they can’t rely on evacuation flights if war engulfs Lebanon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
-
CLOSER LOOK
CLOSER LOOK Long weekend cross-border travel: What you need to know
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 2-5