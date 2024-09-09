Driver hits parked car in Kitchener, taken to hospital by air ambulance
A driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after police said he hit a parked vehicle in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police were called to a crash involving a Nissan and a parked vehicle in the Emerald Avenue and Prospect Avenue area on Sunday around 5:20 a.m.
Investigators said the driver of the Nissan, a 35-year-old Kitchener man, was air lifted to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Charges are expected.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash camera footage is asked to call police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856.
