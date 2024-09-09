Brantford senior loses home in fraud

Four people have been charged as part of a joint renovation and mortgage fraud investigation involving Brantford Police and Waterloo Regional Police.

Investigators said a Brantford senior was given four predatory mortgages between 2021 and 2022, leading to the loss of their home in January 2024.

Four suspects are accused for defrauding the victim of approximately $374,000.

A 29-year-old man from Oakville, a 34-year-old man from Hamilton and a 60-year-old woman from Toronto have been charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

A fourth suspect, a 39-year-old Brampton man, was charged with swearing a purported affidavit.