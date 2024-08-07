Man accused of killing Hamilton care home roommate charged with murder

Police have charged a 40-year-old man who allegedly killed his roommate at a Hamilton care home.

Hamilton police say the man is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 46-year-old David Fugler.

Det. Sgt. Sara Beck says Fugler was found unconscious in his room by paramedics on Saturday night and pronounced dead in hospital the next morning.

Police say an autopsy indicated he was killed, and the homicide unit took over the investigation on Monday.

Beck says an "altercation" between the roommates, which went unnoticed by staff, led to Fugler's death, calling the case "mental health-related" but declining to elaborate.

She says eight people live in the "group home-type facility" with "varying conditions," before citing mental health conditions and developmental delay.