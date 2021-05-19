KITCHENER -- A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend in 2017 has been denied bail.

Ager Hasan was charged with second-degree murder in Melinda Vasilije's death.

Hasan appeared via audio at Wednesday's virtual hearing.

Vasilije's body was found in her Kitchener apartment in April 2017. At the time, police said Hasan fled to the United States. He was arrested in Texas in July 2017 by the U.S. Secret Service.

Hasan's trial was first scheduled for late 2019 and was adjourned to May 2020. It was further delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No date has been set for Hasan's trial. His next appearance is in assignment court on May 28.

In a statement to CTV Kitchener, Vasilije's mother, Anna, said she believes the court made the right decision.

"He is a flight risk," her statement said in part. "I would like to thank the judge and the Crown for the right decision."

None of the allegations against Hasan have been tested in court.