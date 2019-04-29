

CTV Kitchener





Accused killer Ager Hasan appeared briefly in a Kitchener courtroom on Monday.

The man is accused of the second-degree murder of his ex-girlfriend, Melinda Vasilije.

She was found stabbed to death in her Kitchener apartment in April 2017. Hasan fled to the United States, on the run for more than two months.

He was arrested in Texas that July.

A four-day preliminary hearing was held in December of last year, the result of which was Hasan and his lawyer consenting to committal on the second-degree murder charge.

He and his counsel appeared Monday to request his provincial court matters be adjourned until July. His trial for second-degree murder will be heard in Superior Court.

The judge granted that motion. Hasan’s next appearance will be on July 15.