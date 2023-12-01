Male arrested after allegedly shooting at police in Six Nations

Police in Six Nations of the Grand River say no one was hurt after a male barricaded himself inside a home and shot at police.

Six Nations Police Const. Cody Johnson said officers responded to a weapons call on Sixth Line between Chiefswood Road and Tuscarona Road in Ohsweken around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Ontario Provincial Police were called in as back-up.

Johnson said the male barricaded himself in a home and began shooting at police early Friday morning.

“Throughout the early morning police were under fire from the individual and we just urged residents to shelter in place for their safety,” Johnson said.

Just after 9:30 a.m., the male surrendered to police, Johnson said.

The shelter in place order has been lifted but Johnson said police are still in the area investigating.

SIMILAR INCIDENTS NOT CONNECTED, SAY POLICE

Last month, a man was shot multiple times during a stand-off with police in the same area of Ohsweken, about a kilometre down the road.

On Friday, Johnson said “the two incidents are not connected whatsoever.”

In the Nov. 1 case, a 40-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder. He had also barricaded himself in a home before allegedly shooting at officers.