KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Barricaded person fires gun at police in Six Nations: OPP

    An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV) An undated photo of a Wellington County OPP cruiser. (CTV)

    Ontario provincial police say a barricaded person fired a gun at police officers on Chiefswood Rd. in Oshweken in Six Nations of the Grand River.

    No injuries are reported.

    Several roads remain closed in the area Wednesday morning, and police are asking residents to shelter in place.

    Drivers are also being asked to avoid the area.

    According to OPP, several units were called in around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to help Six Nations police with an active weapons investigation on Chiefswood Road between Fifth and Sixth Lines in Oshweken, Six Nations of the Grand River.

    In a video posted to social media, OPP clarified there is no active shooter at this time.

    Highway 54 at Chiefswood Road, Chiefswood Road between Fifth and Sixth Line, and Sixth Line at Tuscarora Road are all closed.

