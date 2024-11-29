Toy Mountain campaign underway at CTV News Kitchener

CTV Kitchener and the Salvation Army have officially kicked off the 2024 Toy Mountain campaign!

Every child deserves to open a present on Christmas Day and we need your help to meet our annual gifting goal.

Buy a new, unwrapped toy and drop it off in one of our donation bins before Wednesday, Dec. 18. A list of participating locations, and suggested toy ideas, can be found here.

You can also text KIDS to 30333 and donate $10 directly to the Salvation Army Kitchener.

Tune in to CTV News at 6 to see some of the generous donations from our community and watch as we build a Toy Mountain!

You can see more photos of our new holiday set below.