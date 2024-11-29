KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Toy Mountain campaign underway at CTV News Kitchener

    CTV Kitchener and the Salvation Army have officially kicked off the 2024 Toy Mountain campaign!

    Every child deserves to open a present on Christmas Day and we need your help to meet our annual gifting goal.

    Buy a new, unwrapped toy and drop it off in one of our donation bins before Wednesday, Dec. 18. A list of participating locations, and suggested toy ideas, can be found here.

    You can also text KIDS to 30333 and donate $10 directly to the Salvation Army Kitchener.

    Tune in to CTV News at 6 to see some of the generous donations from our community and watch as we build a Toy Mountain!

    You can see more photos of our new holiday set below.

