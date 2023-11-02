Man arrested after Six Nations standoff now charged with attempted murder

An Ohsweken man who barricaded himself inside a home on Six Nations of the Grand River and allegedly shot at police has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Matthew Dane Porter, 40, is also facing 13 additional criminal charges.

Porter was shot multiple times during an exchange of gunfire with police before being arrested Wednesday, according to the Special Investigations Unit that is now investigating the incident.

In a video posted to social mediaWednesday morning, OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchuk said police initially responded to the home on Chiefswood Road around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. Multiple OPP units and York Regional Police Aviation Services were asked to assist after Six Nation police officers “came under weapons fire.”

“A barricaded individual continued to discharge a firearm at police officers overnight,” said Sanchuk.

Residents were told to shelter in place.

On Wednesday morning, officers breached the front door of the home.

“There was an exchange of gunfire, and the man was struck multiple time,” the SIU said in a release.

Porter was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

No officers were hurt.

Besides attempted murder, Porter is charged with using a firearm while committing an offence, careless use of a firearm, firearm regulations, pointing a firearm (two counts), possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (three counts), unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts), knowledge of unauthorized possession (two counts), and uttering threats to cause death of bodily harm.

Porter is set to appear at the Brantford courthouse on Friday.