GUELPH -- Natassya Lu has been wrestling with the University of Guelph for the past 5 years. Now, she is about to make history by becoming the first female coach to join the program.

Lu was one of 18 athletes selected to participate in the 'U Sports Female Apprentice Coach Program.'

"Doug, our head coach, has really encouraged me to step into that role and he's the one who suggested that I apply for the apprentice coach position," Lu said.

Scott McRoberts, the Athletic Director with the University of Guelph, says they are extremely proud of Lu.

"It is non-traditional to have a female coach in wrestling, and it's something that was very important to our program and our head coach," said McRoberts.

Funded through Sport Canada, the program, now in its second year, aims to increase the number of females in coaching positions at Canadian Universities by matching apprentice coaches who have recently graduated with a head coach in one of the 11 U Sports-sanctioned sports offerings for female-identifying student-athletes.

"It's really about providing opportunities to young coaches. Athletes need female role models," said Lisette Johnson-Stapley, the Chief Sport Officer of U Sports.

"Traditionally in sport in general there's a lot of male coaches," she adds. "It's an area that a number of different organizations, including U Sports, are working on."

"I think to be selected as part of this program is part of the larger picture where we're developing the role of females in sport, not only as athletes but in positions we can grow into overtime," Lu said. "It's important because then our career doesn't have to end when our competitive one does."

"I hope it leads the way for other female coaches in wrestling across the country," said McRoberts, "I know there are very few at this time."

The University of Guelph works to promote females in sport, through an initiative called 'She's Got Game.'

"For us, it was intentional," said McRoberts. "Hopefully it has impacted change across Ontario and universities, not just at the University of Guelph."

"I think it speaks a lot to the culture of the University of Guelph," said Lu. "They're interested in getting more females involved in sport and coaching."

Lu hopes to be an example for the next generation of female athletes.

"I hope they're inspired to chase their dreams and not think about gender as a barrier for anything that they're looking to be a part of," said Lu.

Lu will start the apprentice coach program virtually at the end of May. It will run over the course of the next year.