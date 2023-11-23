Local students swing into cricket with Ontario Schools Cricket Association visit

Jean Steckle Public School in Kitchener was bustling with excitement on Wednesday after a visit from the Ontario Schools Cricket Association.

The event gave a group of eager students the opportunity to learn and play cricket, a sport that is gaining popularity across Canada.

The Ontario Schools Cricket Association donated cricket equipment to the school and conducted interactive sessions to introduce the kids to the sport.

The initiative is part of a broader effort to foster a love for physical activity and sports diversity among students.

Jessica Tilt, a physical education teacher at Jean Steckle Public School, expressed enthusiasm about the event's impact.

“Whether that’s the sport of cricket, whether that’s basketball, soccer, dance or gymnastics. We want to give them those fundamental movements that when they are asked to play a sport such as cricket, they’ll be able to pick up that bat and play,” said Tilt.

The event was not just about teaching the rules and skills of cricket but also about encouraging lifelong physical activity among students.

With the successful introduction of cricket at Jean Steckle Public School, Tilt hopes more schools will collaborate with the cricket association.