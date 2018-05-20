

Emily Silva , CTV Kitchener





A 25-year-old man remains in hospital after suffering serious injuries during a bizarre incident in Brantford early Saturday morning.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit was called in to investigate after a man appeared to be trapped under a police cruiser.

The SIU confirms Brantford police were called to the area of Market Street and Chatham Street in the early morning hours to conduct an investigation.

Around 2 a.m. one of the officers entered his police cruiser and began driving.

The officer soon came to realize that a man, the 25-year-old, was under the cruiser.

Once the man was freed he became involved in an interaction with the officers.

Some residents of the area say a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood isn’t that unusual.

“For the tenure that I've stayed here, the neighbourhood is a little rough around the edges,” said Brantford resident Gavin Baril.

Other residents are calling on the city to put more safety measures in place to keep crime out.

"If they used more cameras along these areas, definitely, then they'll see everything,” said Brantford resident Jeff Anderson.

The 25-year-old man was taken to Brantford General Hospital for serious injuries and was later transferred to Hamilton General Hospital.

The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the incident.

With reporting by CTV’s Heather Senoran