

CTV Kitchener





Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries in Brantford early Saturday morning.

The SIU says Brantford police were called to the area of Market Street and Chatham Street in the early morning hours to conduct an investigation.

Around 2 a.m. one of the officers entered his police cruiser and began driving.

The officer soon came to realize that a man, the 25-year-old, was under the cruiser.

A tow truck was called to lift the cruiser off the man.

Once the man was freed he became involved in an interaction with the officers.

The man was then taken to Brantford General Hospital for serious injuries and was then transferred to Hamilton General Hospital.

The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the incident.

They are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact their lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.