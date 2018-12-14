Featured
Local EMS dispatch moving to Hamilton over staffing shortage
December 14, 2018
Employees at the Cambridge Ambulance Communications Centre dispatch facility will be working out of Hamilton for a while.
The temporary move begins Sunday night, but is a situation that could last for months.
“There’s technology that helps identify where a call is coming from," explains Grant Miller, president of Local UPSEU 231. "If that scenario were to evolve within the next little while, there would certainly be a delay in paramedic response."
Miller says that technology won’t be ready for six to eight weeks.
The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care says the reason for the move is an unexpected staffing shortage.
In a statement, the ministry says there will be no impact to 911 services in the Waterloo-Wellington area.