Employees at the Cambridge Ambulance Communications Centre dispatch facility will be working out of Hamilton for a while.

The temporary move begins Sunday night, but is a situation that could last for months.

“There’s technology that helps identify where a call is coming from," explains Grant Miller, president of Local UPSEU 231. "If that scenario were to evolve within the next little while, there would certainly be a delay in paramedic response."

Miller says that technology won’t be ready for six to eight weeks.

The Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care says the reason for the move is an unexpected staffing shortage.

In a statement, the ministry says there will be no impact to 911 services in the Waterloo-Wellington area.