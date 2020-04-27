KITCHENER -- A college associated with the University of Waterloo says its student residence will now be used for patients of Grand River Hospital.

St. Paul’s University College has agreed to turn 84 units at its Green Wing residence into private rooms for non-urgent patients who are currently staying at the Kitchener hospital.

None of the patients moving to St. Paul’s have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We know that hospitals around the world are concerned about their capacity to accommodate the growing number of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Principal Richard Myers in a press release. “St. Paul’s is happy to do its part to ensure our hospitals have the resources they need during this extraordinary period.”

The agreement begins immediately and will continue through to June 30.

Grand River Hospital says it has been actively investigating the use of temporary spaces.

“This partnership will enable us to manage a potential surge in need and support us in continuing to provide the very best care to those in our community,” said Grand River Hospital president and CEO Ron Gagnon in the release.

The Green Wing, on the University of Waterloo campus, opened in 2017. Each room is private and has its own washroom.

St. Paul’s says the facility will be thoroughly sanitized before students return later this year.