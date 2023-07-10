Local advocates push more support for intimate partner violence victims
There’s a renewed call concerning domestic partner violence in Waterloo region as the number of femicides continues to rise across Ontario.
In the Waterloo region, Women’s Crisis Services is sounding the alarm about a local uptick in the rates of violence during and after the pandemic.
New numbers from the Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Houses show there was an average of one femicide every week over the last thirty weeks. That matches the rate the organization reported in 2022 when there were 52 deaths over 52 weeks.
There are 30 municipalities across Ontario that have declared intimate partner violence an epidemic.
Women’s Crisis Services of Waterloo Region said it's time for the Region of Waterloo to do the same.
The organization said it's disappointing the province didn't answer a similar call, following an inquest last year into the murders of three women.
"The Ontario government decided to not declare intimate partner violence an epidemic so that was really disappointing for us to hear but we've seen a lot of regions declare intimate partner violence an epidemic so that's been really hopeful,” said Lillie Proksch, the senior communications coordinator from Women’s’ Crisis Services of Waterloo Region. “We're really hoping more regions will get on trend with this for sure.”
HOW TO GET HELP
For more information on intimate partner violence and how to report it in Waterloo region visit the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) website.
Waterloo region resources:
Police non-emergency: 519-570-9777
Women’s Crisis Service of Waterloo Region (non-police): 519-742-5894
Anselma House (Kitchener – Waterloo) Crisis: 519-742-5894
Haven House (Cambridge) Crisis: 519-653-2422
Guelph resources:
Guelph Police non-emergency: 519-824-1212
Victims Services Wellington: 519-824-1212 EXT 7304
Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence Care are Treatment Centre GGH:
519-837-6440 ex 2728
