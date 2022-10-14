Loaded handguns, vehicle seized following Kitchener arrest

Two young people are facing several charges after police seized two loaded handguns and a vehicle they say was stolen in an armed carjacking.

Police were called to Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue around noon on Thursday and found the vehicle that had been stolen in Peel Region on Sunday.

They say that led them to the suspects and the guns a few blocks away.

Investigators add that one of the guns seized was loaded with an extended magazine.

Police say they also found a large amount of ammunition, a large capacity drum magazine, drugs, cash, and cell phones.

A 19-year-od man and male youth are each facing a number of charges, including possession of stolen goods over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.