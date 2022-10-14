Loaded handguns, vehicle seized following Kitchener arrest
Two young people are facing several charges after police seized two loaded handguns and a vehicle they say was stolen in an armed carjacking.
Police were called to Weber Street and Kinzie Avenue around noon on Thursday and found the vehicle that had been stolen in Peel Region on Sunday.
They say that led them to the suspects and the guns a few blocks away.
Investigators add that one of the guns seized was loaded with an extended magazine.
Police say they also found a large amount of ammunition, a large capacity drum magazine, drugs, cash, and cell phones.
A 19-year-od man and male youth are each facing a number of charges, including possession of stolen goods over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction today to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission.
BREAKING | Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers'
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.
Musk's SpaceX says it can no longer pay for critical satellite services in Ukraine, asks Pentagon to pick up tab
Elon Musk's SpaceX has warned the Pentagon that it may stop funding critical satellite service in Ukraine unless the U.S. military kicks in tens of millions of dollars per month.
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
Police: Teen kills 2 in neighbourhood, 3 more along North Carolina greenway
A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two people in the streets of a neighbourhood in North Carolina's capital city, then fled toward a walking trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, police said Friday.
Ontario city 'regrets' exposing hundreds of voter identities in email privacy breach
An Ontario city says it "regrets" exposing the names and email addresses of hundreds of registered voters in a privacy breach Thursday.
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Military eases vaccine mandate, presses ahead with discipline for unvaccinated troops
Defence chief Gen. Wayne Eyre says the military will press ahead with plans to kick out dozens of unvaccinated troops despite changes to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
London
-
London police assisting coroner with Kipps Lane death investigation
London Police vehicles remained on scene at a Kipps Lane apartment complex into the afternoon after a man was found dead Thursday morning.
-
Strathroy-Caradoc man pleads guilty to his part in double shooting
A Strathroy-Caradoc man has pleaded guilty to his part in a double shooting that took place in that community. Alexandre Allie, 27, who was arrested trying to cross the border into the U.S. was facing several criminal charges.
-
Woodstock mayoral candidates answer questions from the public
The current Mayor of Woodstock appeared at an all candidates meeting tonight in an effort to retain his post. Trevor Birtch joined four other mayoral candidates as they answered questions submitted by email from the public.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after Riverside Drive fire
Windsor firefighters were kept busy Thursday night attending two separate upgraded fire calls. They were first called to the 2500 block of Howard Avenue around 4 p.m.
-
Voting opens for LaSalle and Tecumseh residents
Residents in Tecumseh and LaSalle can begin voting casting their ballot in the municipal election.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Harry Potter actor Robbie Coltrane has died: agent
Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played a crime-solving psychologist on TV series "Cracker" and the half-giant Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" movies, has died. He was 72.
Barrie
-
Police procession to bring fallen officers home heads to Barrie
A procession was held Friday morning to bring home two South Simcoe Police Service officers killed in the line of duty.
-
Two officers killed in Innisfil, Ont. home never drew their firearms, SIU says
The two police officers killed at a house in Innisfil, Ont., did not draw their firearms before being shot, the province's Special Investigations Unit says.
-
OPP welcomes new recruits
17 new provincial constables have joined Ontario Provincial Police in Central Region following a graduation ceremony on Oct. 6, 2022.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay OPP looking for man who may be in southern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police in North Bay are looking for a man wanted on assault and harassment charges and say he may be in southern Ontario.
-
North Bay city council candidate arrested twice Thanksgiving weekend
Only two weeks from the 2022 municipal election, a North Bay council hopeful and former deputy mayor is facing assault charges.
-
OPP seize $30K in drugs, firearms in Kirkland Lake drug bust, charge two
Two Kirkland Lake residents have been charged with drug trafficking following a raid on a Pollock Avenue home this week, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Ottawa
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction today to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission.
-
'I found a hole in your budget': McKenney and Sutcliffe spar over campaign finances in CTV Ottawa debate
Catherine McKenney and Mark Sutcliffe sparred about campaign spending plans for the city of Ottawa during the CTV News Ottawa mayoral debate.
-
Final chance to vote in advance polls for Ottawa's municipal election
Polling stations will be open for Advance Vote Day 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today across the city of Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
-
Violent Toronto jewelry store robbery caught on camera, $750,000 worth of goods stolen
Toronto police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a Rexdale jewelry store this past spring where the suspects allegedly made off with $750,000 worth of stolen goods.
-
Procession takes bodies of officers killed in Innisfil shooting back to Barrie
The bodies of the two officers fatally shot inside an Innisfil residence are being returned to Barrie in a procession Friday morning.
Montreal
-
Quebec Korean restaurant owner closes dining hall after threats over lack of French
The owner of Quebec City restaurant Bab Sang has only been in town for a few months, but he may soon pack his bags and leave. He says he's received threatening phone calls since an article exposed the eatery's lack of French-language services.
-
Serial crimes? Quebec police believe there could be more victims after arresting man in 22-year-old killing
Quebec's provincial police force says it has deployed its serial crimes investigations unit after a 47-year-old man was charged with murder in a 22-year-old cold case because investigators believe there could be other potential victims.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Quebec femicide
A 24-year-old Quebec man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his spouse whose body was found in a burned vehicle last month in Beauce, provincial police say.
Atlantic
-
Three weeks after Fiona, the number of P.E.I. customers without power drops to 160
Power crews have restored electricity to more than 1,000 Prince Edward Island customers since Thursday night, bringing the number of customers affected by outages to 160.
-
'Brothers for life': N.S. hockey player grateful for teammates’ quick thinking after heart attack
Mark Pottie is forever grateful to the men who helped save his life after he experienced a heart attack during a game of pick-up hockey last month.
-
Patient discharged from Halifax hospital after threatening to jump off roof
The father of a 23-year-old man who struggles with addiction and mental health issues is speaking out over what he believes are significant gaps in mental health and addictions service in Nova Scotia.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg football coach charged with additional sexual offences: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid more charges against a Winnipeg football coach accused of sexually abusing students during the 1990s and 2000s.
-
Fire impacting access to Winnipeg's Weston School
Access to Winnipeg’s Weston School may be impacted on Friday morning due to an apartment building fire in the area.
-
Emergencies Act inquiry hears how residents were impacted by protests
An inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act got a blaring introduction today to life in Ottawa during the 'Freedom Convoy' protest as the deafening chorus of big-rig horns was played for the commission.
Calgary
-
Alberta's decided voters split between support for UCP, NDP: Poll
A new poll suggests Alberta’s UCP and NDP are neck-and-neck in their popularity amongst Alberta's decided voters ahead of next year’s general election.
-
High inflation and recession risk will affect Calgary, Conference Board of Canada says
A new outlook on Calgary's economy for the rest of this year and into 2023 suggests that while the city is riding high on housing and retail figures, it will not escape challenges posed by high inflation and recession.
-
Person of interest sought in Crescent Heights death
The Calgary Police Service is seeking a man who may have information in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found in an abandoned home in the summer.
Edmonton
-
Brawl between high school students in Edmonton mall food court leaves 2 with tickets
Two teenagers were handed $500 tickets after a brawl in Londonderry Mall during the noon hour on Thursday. Police say they were called to the shopping centre in northeast Edmonton around 12:20 p.m. about a "physical altercation" between "multiple students."
-
Family flees home after fire breaks out next door, officials investigating reports of explosion
A family in northeast Edmonton was woken up in the middle of the night and told to leave their home because of a fire that started in an empty house next door.
-
Alphonso Davies back training with Bayern Munich after head injury
Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who had to be helped off the field last weekend after taking a boot to the head, was back training Friday with Bayern Munich.
Vancouver
-
Brush fire ignites near West Vancouver's Cypress Mountain
Crews were called to a brush fire near West Vancouver's Cypress Mountain Friday morning as drought conditions persist in the region.
-
Interpretation of COVID-19 travel rules leads to dispute between Air Canada, passengers
An airline has been ordered by a B.C. tribunal to pay two travellers about $775 after they were denied boarding because of the date of a positive COVID-19 test.
-
'Quality is amazing': B.C. drought benefiting some farmers by extending harvest, reducing rot
British Columbia is enduring a record-breaking dry spell, but farmer Amir Mann says the drought is far preferable to other recent weather extremes.