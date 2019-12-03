KITCHENER -- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation set to have its members go on strike for a day on Wednesday, affecting dozens of school boards around the province.

But while the name may imply that only secondary schools will be affected, a number of non-teaching staff members are represented by the union.

Any of the following staff members could be included in the strike on Wednesday:

Cleaners

Clerical Staff

Child and Youth Workers

Caretakers

Early Childhood Educators

Educational Assistants

Information Technology Staff

Library Resource Technician

Maintenance Workers

As a result, a number of boards are expecting full closures, including public elementary schools as well as a number of Catholic School Boards.

Here is a list of some of the school boards that are affected.

Avon Maitland District School Board – Elementary schools to close. Some child care providers in schools may continue. Reach out to them.

– Elementary schools to close. Some child care providers in schools may continue. Reach out to them. Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic School Board – Elementary and child care providers in schools Closed

– Elementary and child care providers in schools Closed Conseil Scolaire Catholique Mon Avenir – Elementary and secondary schools to close

– Elementary and secondary schools to close Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – Elementary and secondary schools to close

– Elementary and secondary schools to close Grand Erie District School Board – Secondary schools to close

– Secondary schools to close Upper Grand District School Board – Elementary schools closed- third party child care operators will remain open. Some Before and/or After School Programs may be operating and each operator will communicate directly with families.

– Elementary schools closed- third party child care operators will remain open. Some Before and/or After School Programs may be operating and each operator will communicate directly with families. Wellington Catholic School Board – Both elementary and senior schools to close.

– Both elementary and senior schools to close. Waterloo Region District School board – elementary and senior schools to closed. This includes ALL before and after school childcare programs, extended day childcare programs, Early ON Centres and third-party operated childcare centres.

For the most up to date information about your local school board, visit your board's website.