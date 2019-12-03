List of boards that will close schools for one-day teacher strike
CTV Kitchener Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019 11:42AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, December 3, 2019 4:44PM EST
KITCHENER -- The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation set to have its members go on strike for a day on Wednesday, affecting dozens of school boards around the province.
But while the name may imply that only secondary schools will be affected, a number of non-teaching staff members are represented by the union.
Any of the following staff members could be included in the strike on Wednesday:
- Cleaners
- Clerical Staff
- Child and Youth Workers
- Caretakers
- Early Childhood Educators
- Educational Assistants
- Information Technology Staff
- Library Resource Technician
- Maintenance Workers
As a result, a number of boards are expecting full closures, including public elementary schools as well as a number of Catholic School Boards.
Here is a list of some of the school boards that are affected.
- Avon Maitland District School Board – Elementary schools to close. Some child care providers in schools may continue. Reach out to them.
- Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic School Board – Elementary and child care providers in schools Closed
- Conseil Scolaire Catholique Mon Avenir – Elementary and secondary schools to close
- Conseil Scolaire Viamonde – Elementary and secondary schools to close
- Grand Erie District School Board – Secondary schools to close
- Upper Grand District School Board – Elementary schools closed- third party child care operators will remain open. Some Before and/or After School Programs may be operating and each operator will communicate directly with families.
- Wellington Catholic School Board – Both elementary and senior schools to close.
- Waterloo Region District School board – elementary and senior schools to closed. This includes ALL before and after school childcare programs, extended day childcare programs, Early ON Centres and third-party operated childcare centres.
For the most up to date information about your local school board, visit your board's website.
