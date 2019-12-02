KITCHENER -- KITCHENER – Each of the tri-cities is offering day camps to help alleviate pressure on parents for the one-day teacher strike scheduled for Wednesday.

The strike is in response to ongoing labour talks with the Ontario Secondary School Teacher’s Federation and the province.

The issues at the table are still a plan to increase class sizes and a request from the province for the union to take a one per cent wage cap for three years.

Mandatory e-learning courses for high school students have also been a stumbling block in negotiations.

In Cambridge, the city will run a pair of day camp options for kids aged four to 12 that run from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. They will each cost $40 and include before- and after-care.

The City of Waterloo is will also offer an 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. day camp run by its summer camp staff. It will include crafts, songs, games and outdoor play, a news release from the city says.

Parents are asked to send their child with warm clothing, a nut-free lunch, two snacks, a water bottle and indoor shows.

Its camp will cost about $45 and is being offered for kids between the ages of four and 11.

Kitchener is opting to charge just $25 for its day camp program, which will be offered from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. for kids aged four to 10.

Theirs is scheduled to take place at the Lions Arena.

The programs in Kitchener and Waterloo are eligible for refund if the strike if the union and province reach a deal before Wednesday and the strike ends up not happening.