KITCHENER -- Students aren't the only ones that may be impacted by the secondary school teachers' union strike on Wednesday.

Daycares may have to close too as parents are left scrambling to find childcare.

The YMCA says 18 of its childcare programs will be impacted by the potential one-day strike, but because the closure is unexpected, parents are still being charged for the day.

That means all YMCA childcare programs that run out of Waterloo's schools will be closed, including infant, toddler, preschool and before- and after-school programs.

The organization says it will be offering a $48 day camp if the schools and childcare centres close with 100 spots.

The YMCA says that if an existing childcare parent registers for the camp, then their invoice will be adjusted so they aren't charged twice.

The cities of Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo will also offer day camps. You can find a list with more information on those here.

With negotiations ongoing, it won't be known for sure until midnight whether the strike will go ahead.