Life-threatening injuries for children after crash in Minto, Ont.

Three adults have been hurt and two children have received life-threatening injuries after a crash in Minto Township.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) report emergency crews were called to the three-vehicle crash around 10:40 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 89.

The crash was reportedly between a minivan, SUV, and sedan.

The three adults were taken to local hospital with minor injuries while the two children were taken to trauma centres with life-threatening injuries.

Hwy. 89 is expected to be closed from Wellington Road 2 to Pike Lade Road for several hours. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Wellington County OPP.